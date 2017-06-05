India thrash Pakistan in Champions Trophy

As Pakistan batting progressed, there was another interruption of the rain which then reduced match to 41 overs, the revised target was 289.

For the bulk of India’s innings they had seemed to be playing a little within themselves, perhaps conscious of how a couple of quick wickets before a rain break could reduce Pakistan’s adjusted target.

Yet the way the experienced left-hander, Sunday’s match was his 297th one-day global, took just 32 balls to score his runs saw the 35-year-old named man-of-the-match.

The meeting of India and Pakistan in cricket is among the most celebrated rivalries in all sports.

India were also aided by half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) besides an unbeaten 81 from Kohli himself.

Before play, the teams officials and a crowd of 24,156 – a record for an Edgbaston ODI – observed a minute s silence for the victims of Saturday s London terror attack that killed seven people.

This was both Asian giants´ first Group B match of the 2017 Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world´s top-eight one-day global teams.

Sharma was fortunate on 21 to edge Amir just beyond the grasp of diving slip Azhar Ali.

When the breakthrough came, three balls from the halfway point, it was from a Shadab full toss which Dhawan redirected straight to midwicket. He was on his way to score his hundred, but he was run out by Mohammad Azam.

With Kohli spoilt for choice in the fast bowling department at the moment, the question was if the India captain would go with two pacers or three.

Hasan eventually had Yuvraj lbw on review but it was all too late. India scored as many as 124 runs in the last eight overs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets each.

The Indians didn’t have to wait long either for a fourth wicket when Shoaib Malik was dismissed for 15 when Jadeja ran him out with a fantastic bit off fielding.

Imad Wasim was hit three sixes in the 48th over by Pandya while Kohli finished the innings off in style with a boundary.

“With the bat and the ball we were right up there, 9 out of 10”. Playing his first ODI in 10 years in a country where he played perhaps his most famous innings back in 2002, Yuvraj unleashed sensational checked drives to beat fielders all over the ground.

“Winning the match against Pakistan in such a tensed situation will boost the confidence of our Armed Forces at the border”, he said. “Last time we won here, Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rohit were the key”. Rohit took his time.

Rohit and Dhawan displayed some brilliant shots in order to boost the run rate.

“From the next game he will be expressive and we all know what kind of a batsman he is”.

“I felt like a club batter next to him”. The 93 runs partnership between Virat and Yuvraj was definitely the game changer, along with Pakistan’s lacklustre batting. Though Indian Skipper Virat Kohli said that they take it as just another match.

Even though there were a number of candidates, Yuvraj Singh was declared player of the match for his wonderful innings. “I thought we all batted really well”, said Yuvraj.

“Delivering in a big game, lucky, got dropped, but capitalised in the end”.

We took the momentum that we gained from the practice games into this game.