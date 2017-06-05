India trounces Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy; wins by 124 runs

Brilliant batting display by the top-order helped India post a challenging 319/3 against Pakistan in a Group B match of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at Edgbaston here on Sunday. The moment the rain relented to leave Pakistan 289 to get in 41 overs, it was back to despair for them even though India were a little sloppy in the fielding, dropping two catches, missing a couple of run-outs, and letting the odd ball slide through their reach. India wrapped up a clinical victory to begin their title defence in a resounding manner.

Kohli and Yuvraj steadied the innings for India as they put together a 93-run partnership, during which both players surpassed their half-centuries, before Yuvraj was given out lbw off the bowling of Hasan Ali for 53 off 32 balls, which included eight boundaries and a six.

The fielding gaffes began nearly immediately, Ahmed Shehzad fluffing a regulation stop at point to set a trend that peaked with Hasan Ali dropping Yuvraj on eight and sub-fielder Faheem Ashraf shelling Kohli on 43.

Faced with such a daunting total, as well as a rain delay, Pakistan had to take risks to have any chance of winning.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh stood out in an all-round batting effort, propelling India to 319 for three after rain halted proceedings twice in the marquee clash. India beat Pakistan by 124 runs and Kohli credited the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma for laying down a platform for a big score. That was not the end of the run spree, with Hardik Pandya hitting sixes off the first three balls of left-arm spinner Imad Wasim’s last over of the innings.

Yuvraj Singh put in a man-of-the-match display, scoring 53 off just 32 deliveries. Extras: (LB-2, W-2, NB-2) 6. Pakistan were dealt a major blow as Mohammad Amir limped off the field with cramps.

Left-hander Dhawan eventually fell for 68 when he hit a full toss from teenage leg-spinner Shadab Khan to Azhar Ali at deep midwicket. Total: (all out; 33.4 overs) 164.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with the figures of three for 30 while Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

But Pakistan were passive opponents, awful in the field, flaky under crucial catches and unable to mount a credible chase when asked to pursue 289 in 41 overs on Duckworth/Lewis after a series of rain delays.

When Shoaib Malik hit a six and the ball was lost under the covers, we saw something special.

Unless Pakistan undertake root-and-branch change in the white-ball game, this “rivalry” will exist only in the memory and imagination. “I think this was a very complete performance starting the tournament”, Kohli said after the match. If Team 1 had known that their innings was going to be shorter, they would have batted less conservatively, and scored more runs at the expense of more wickets.

“I felt like a club batsman while playing alongside Yuvi, the way he was hitting the ball”.

Cricketers are used to high levels security on their travels following the shooting at the Sri Lanka team in 2009 and England were surrounded by armed soldiers when they toured Bangladesh previous year, a trip that was very almost cancelled after a terror attack in Dhaka.