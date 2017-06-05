Indian climber Ravi Kumar goes missing after successfully scaling Mt Everest

Despite the large number of climbers on the ground, no one has reported long lines of mountaineers who can delay climbing and become risky because climbers lose strength and unnecessarily waste their oxygen in this expectation.Roland Yearwood, a 50-year-old physician from Alabama, died while climbing Mount Everest, not far from the mountain’s peak.

Guide Tendi Sherpa told the Post that 60 people made it to the top on Sunday, but there were also numerous helicopter evacuations for crises like frostbite and altitude sickness.

More than 200 climbers have so far successfully summited Everest this season from the two sides.

Indian climber Ravi Kumar fell sick on his way down from the summit on Saturday and did not make it to the nearest camp, though his accompanying Nepalese Sherpa guide did reach camp.

The Sherpa guide then left the Indian climber at the balcony with supplementary oxygen after he failed to walk.

A search operation is under way for the climber, who is from India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state, but authorities at base camp were unable to contact the rescue team on Monday morning.

Legendary Swiss climber Ueli Steck died late April while on an acclimatization climb, and 85-year-old Min Bahadur Sherchan perished attempting to reclaim his title as the world’s oldest person to summit Everest.

The six suffered from high-altitude sicknesses, necessitating their rescue. Every spring climbing season in recent years has claimed lives, with more than 280 dying over the years.

Murari Sharma of the Everest Parivar Expedition agency, based in Katmandu, Nepal’s capital, said the details of Yearwood’s death remained uncertain Sunday.

Yearwood was married to Amrita, also a doctor in Alabama, and leaves behind two university-aged children.

Yearwood was trained as a doctor in London and NY and eventually settled in southern Alabama, where he had been a primary care physician for 20 years, according to his biography on the rural health centre’s website.

In 2015, Yearwood was also climbing Mount Everest when a massive quake shook Nepal, causing an avalanche. “He is adventurous. He doesn’t get freaked out”.

Given the risks involved at such high altitudes, many climbing teams decide not to bring down bodies.

The experienced climber and hiker had attempted the summit in 2015 but was forced to abandon his attempt when the 7.8 magnitude natural disaster struck Nepal.