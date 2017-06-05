Indian Fans In Jubilant Mood After Team’s Win Over Pakistan

Even if Pakistan had not grappled with the age-old problem of dropped catches – Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli plundered 45 off 24 and 38 off 12 after being reprieved – Pakistan might have still had to chase 280, which on the evidence of their batting might have been handful.

Rohit Sharma outscored Kohli at the head of the Indian innings, making 91, but chewed up 63 dot balls and advanced at a modest strike-rate of 76. “I feel that our batsmen are short on the skills side and freeze under pressure”. Because that’s what I think our players can do. “So he started striking from ball one and as I said that took pressure off me, and maybe I should have given him strike”.

Shikhar Dhawan then hit 3 consecutive sixes off Wahab Riaz, before taking two runs off a misfield to complete his half century. In fact something like this could take it forwards, for the simple reason that a lot of questions get answered. In every game there are some crucial junctures and one of them was the Yuvi-Kohli “jugalbandi”. The turning point of the match was when both Singh and Kohli were dropped by Pakistan fielders when on nine and forty-four respectively.

It was a good surface to bat on at Edgbaston. In the field we were still 6. We had a poor game today and we’re obviously trying our best and we’re trying to change it.

Put in to bat first in a rain-hit encounter, openers Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) provided their side with a ideal start as the duo not only blasted half-century each but they also went on to stitch a huge 136-run stand, thus making them the most successful opening pair in the history of the eight-team marquee event.

“After Yuvi got out I just chose to stay still and back the strokes that I have, a few connected and that’s what happens in sports”.

“Rohit was taking a bit of time and understandably so as he has come back to global cricket after so long”. Rohit took some time going, but he’s coming back from an injury, and global cricket is different to IPL.

Hardik Pandya was selected to go in at number five.

The Indians didn’t have to wait long either for a fourth wicket when Shoaib Malik was dismissed for 15 when Jadeja ran him out with a fantastic bit off fielding. “Against other sides, we might use two spinners, depending on their strengths”.

“My opinion does not matter and should not matter”. It’s not preferences over opposition.

“I would say 9 out of 10”.

“They’re a very competitive side”.

“I don’t know why they’re cramping”, Arthur said. “Momentum comes your way, it goes away, but you’ve got to stay patient”.

After more than 200 days out of action for the national squad, Rohit Sharma came back with a bang. I believe in myself and I can get 30 also in 10 balls.

Kohli credited Yuvraj for his knock as well.

“At the end of the day, for us, it’s just playing the sport we love”.

“It’s a tricky situation”.

Kohli’s master-class from 68 balls helped India post 3-319 in their 48 overs, after their innings had desperately needed a spark.

“The worrying thing for me – and it has been for a period of time – is we just do the basics wrong”. “That gave all of us the confidence to start striking the ball well”. I always feel that in cricket, you need to back yourself and be confident.

Arthur said after the game: “We were below par”.

The win takes India to the top of their group, tied with South Africa, who beat Sri Lanka on Saturday. Despite notching up a 50, Kohli was finding it hard to time the ball well. And we switched in the end.