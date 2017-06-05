Indian Navy rescues 33 Bangladeshis from the Bay

Deputy Commissioner Zillur Rahman Chowdhury has said about 30,000 people have taken up refuge at the hundreds of storm shelters near the coast.

It is likely to move in a northerly direction further, it said.

Cyclone Roanu hit the southern coast of Bangladesh a year ago, leaving 20 people dead and forcing half a million to flee their homes.

“There isn’t a single refugee home that hasn’t had its roof blown off”, said Mohammad Imran, a Rohingya who lives in a makeshift camp in Kutupalong, in Cox’s Bazar district.

Authorities in the affected districts of Cox’s Bazar and Chittagong evacuated 450,000 people in advance of Cyclone Mora, officials said. In, about 150,000 people were evacuated.

Kutupalong houses almost 14,000 registered refugees, although many more recent arrivals who lack official refugee status are also said to be living there.

Cyclone Mora has killed five people in Bangladesh, damaging thousands of homes and destroying a refugee camp housing thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar.

He said that the administration had moved 475,669 people in the coastal district to 11,820 cyclone shelters on Monday after the storm turned into a severe cyclone.

A total of seven townships in the north and centre of the state have so far reported storm damage.

A tropical storm lashed southern Bangladesh on Tuesday, destroying hundreds of poorly built homes in some remote islands in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 km per hour gusting to 65 km per hour would prevail over South Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur and along and off West Bengal coast. All flights from Chittagong’s Shah Amanat International Airport were cancelled from Tuesday morning to this afternoon.

Bangladesh is frequently hit by deadly storms between April and December.

It comes after heavy rains in Sri Lanka caused floods and landslides that killed at least 180 people.

“But this time we are more prepared”, disaster management authority spokesman Abul Hashim said.

According to India Today, Six fishing trawlers carrying at least 71 boatmen are also reportedly missing.

‘The winds are strong and people there live in flimsy structures, so we’re anxious’.