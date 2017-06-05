Indonesia Condemns London Terror Attack

Khan’s office dismissed the tweet, saying the mayor “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

Police said officers from the Counter Terrorism Command unit had raided the properties and searches were ongoing in connection with attacks that killed seven people and injured more than 50 on Saturday night. But he added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”.

Khan said the attackers hoped to disrupt democracy and hamper plans for voting, but that would not happen.

He praised emergency services and said police would make a statement after an emergency cabinet meeting.

Most of the main political parties suspended national campaigning on Sunday, but May said campaigning would resume on Monday and that the election would go ahead as planned.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May and offered the US’ “unwavering support” in investigating the terror attacks at the iconic London Bridge and Borough Market in the heart of the British capital.

The opposition Labour Party says it will also suspend campaigning until Sunday evening.

These were among the first people identified as killed or wounded by three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night, before they jumped out and embarked on a stabbing spree.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals. “They put pressure on the stab wound”.

He said that he helped a man and his partner, even taking the woman into his arms because she was too upset to walk properly. “The three attackers were shot dead”, he continued.

May confirmed the attack “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism” and said her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these awful events”.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters. From there, they proceeded to Borough Market, where they stabbed people indiscriminately.

March’s attack near the Houses of Parliament had also seen attacker Khalid Masood mow pedestrians down in a vehicle on Westminster Bridge. Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims Sunday night.

Witnesses described how passers-by threw chairs and beer glasses at the attackers in an attempt to stop them.

The paper said that he was later seen “walking calmly towards an ambulance escorted by a police officer holding a makeshift bandage to his neck”.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack. It had been raised to critical after the Manchester attack, then lowered again days later. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”. London Bridge and the adjacent train station, as well as nearby Borough subway station, were still closed.

“I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”, Lew Lukens said on the United States embassy’s Twitter account.