Injured tally rises to 1000 in Turin stampede after Champion’s League final

Ronaldo scored twice in Real’s 4-1 thrashing of Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday as the Spanish giants became the first side to retain the Champions League.

Nine of the 14 Real Madrid players who decimated Juventus were there when Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, who led Madrid to the 2014 décima – their 10th European Cup.

“I’m very happy. It was an wonderful season again”.

Bale, however, insists he is fully committed to Madrid and is revelling in a third winners’ medal in Europe’s top competition since he joined from Tottenham in 2013.

Gareth Bale’s season ended on a good note.

Madrid had looked to be facing an uphill battle after Mario Mandzukic cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo‘s opening goal with an exquisite overhead kick.

Ronaldo started the scoring when his left-footed shot off a 1-2 with Dani Carvajal completed a well-worked team goal to give Real a 20th minute lead. Given that he has now won seven major trophies in only four years in Spain, it is hard to argue that this Madrid side is up there with some of the most successful in history. “We are winning trophies and I am happy”.

‘No I don’t think Juve has reached the end of a cycle at all, ‘ Allegri said.

Real produced a ruthless second-half display after an evenly matched first 45 minutes.

Zinedine Zidane has a lifelong job at Real Madrid, says club presidentFlorentino Perez after the Frenchman became the first manager to win the Champions League two years in a row. The numbers don’t lie.

“I need to go on holiday and rest, and come back stronger next season – mainly for my ankle just to get it properly recovered”, Bale said. Would anyone bet against him doing it all again next year?

Zidane, who helped Madrid win five different titles since taking over the squad in 2016, including the team’s first Spanish league title in five years, has only one year left on his contract but is widely expected to stay. If somebody wins the Ballon d’Or and scores so many goals, obviously it’s a big advantage.

Born among Marseille’s toughest streets, Zidane said this week: “If you said I was going to live all of this when I was a child quite frankly I would never have believed, but here I am living it”.