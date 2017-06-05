IOS 11 set to be unveiled today

This time, the venue for the conference will be McEnery Convention Center instead of previous Moscone West in San Francisco.

Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) takes place this week, with today’s keynote address being the most important session for consumers. Every June, company executives get up in front of the public (and a live audience of loyal developers who paid $1,600 a head to get in) and lay out Apple’s vision for how all of its major platforms will evolve over the next year. We answer all your questions.

The event will be held in San Jose, California and will start at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time (10:30PM I.S.T). Last year, Apple opened Siri to a select set of developers, such as Uber, Square and Pinterest.

Apple will stream the event at this link. To watch on a PC, users will need to use the Microsoft Edge browser from a machine running Windows 10.

Apple WWDC 2017: Requirements for watching livestream on Apple device? Like Amazon's and Google's products, expect a device that puts Apple's products and services front-and-center but also gives third-party developers APIs they can use to integrate their own services. For those with an Apple TV fourth generation, the event can also be streamed live. Should they make the cut, Apple Glasses are expected to hit the market sometime in 2018 to 2019, they said.

Apple has managed to keep most of its plans for iOS 11 under wraps. On cards in a dark mode toggle in the UI aimed at improving battery life, new features, tweaks and enhancements for Siri, updates to iMessage and Facetime as well as updates to Apple’s digital payment system Apple Pay.

Apple might also announce updates to the iMac line which has been languishing as of late and hasn’t received any update since 2015.

Updates to the MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS are also expected, but nothing is known about these, perhaps, fortunately leaving something to the actual event.

But it looks like software won’t be the only focus of Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote. The Cupertino-based giant is reported to launch a new Siri smart speaker, which will compete with the likes of Amazon Echo and Google Home along with a long-awaited update for its MackBook series and new iPad tablets. However, there is not much information available about the upcoming iPad Pro, but one can expect stereo speakers, similar to what we have seen in earlier iPad Pro models, coupled with a virtual Home Button. New MacBooks, however, are expected to show up.

Apple will reportedly update some Mac models, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, though the upgrades don’t sound extraordinary. All three will come with faster processors.

The MacBook Pro 2017 model is nearly certainly going to be shown, but fans who are looking forward to an external overhaul shouldn’t get their hopes up as Apple is likely just going to upgrade the machine’s internal modules. This makes sense – the Amazon Echo is a popular device, Apple makes entertainment devices and owns Beats – but we don’t know much more about it.

Apple’s MacBook Air is now priced at Rs 55,000 in both online and offline stores. But Apple will likely introduce some new features for Watch users and developers.

Those who are longing for new Apple desktops will have to wait a little longer as there is no buzz regarding a fresh batch of all-in-ones.