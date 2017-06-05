Iowa GOP rep doubts female candidate received death threats

SIOUX CITY | Democrat Kim Weaver has dropped out of the race to oust U.S. Rep. Steve King, according to a post Saturday on her official Facebook page.

In the last election, Weaver lost in 38 of the 39 counties in the district, but she had remained optimistic about her chances against the incumbent Republican.

She added that her mother in Des Moines has been experiencing ongoing health issues, so she is moving there to support her.

The former candidate had unsuccessfully run against King in 2016 as well, but this time around, the number of death threats she allegedly received since announcing her bid forced her to change her mind.

She said recent events including death threats, personal health risks, and family health issues all played a role in her decision to withdraw from the race.

Weaver said she’s anxious about her mother’s ongoing health problems, and said she’s received death threats.

Weaver also stated that her personal health is an issue, and that she would have to quit her job to campaign full-time, making it hard for her to obtain health insurance.

“We’ve started a significant movement in this district, and it’s important to see that progress continue”, she said in the post.

‘With all this in mind, I have made the hard decision to end my campaign, and to move out of the district and back to Des Moines where I grew up’.

In March, Weaver had said she received a burst of more than $160,000 in campaign donations from more than 5,400 people, many of whom were angry about a controversial tweet by King.

Representative Steve King (R-IA) speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. “Death threats likely didn’t happen but a fabrication”, King wrote on Twitter. I will remain a part of the effort for a future candidate in this district, as well as help to elect a Democratic Governor and other Democrats across Iowa.