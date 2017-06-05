IPhone error 53: Apple staff caught misleading customers, court documents allege

The case, set for trial in December, alleges that the same thing was said to customers even when the fix was not related to the fault.

Many of those affected had used a third-party service for repairs, often to replace a cracked screen.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is accusing Apple of deliberately misleading customers.

The case is set to go to trial in December, and documents seen by the Guardian show that the ACC is using undercover methods to investigate Apple.

You might recall the big hullabaloo that occurred past year when Apple was the subject of a class action suit in the U.S. The legal action involved an error 53 message that popped up on certain Apple iPhone models that had parts repaired by unauthorized personnel.

They told Apple staff their iPhone speakers had stopped working after screens were replaced by a third party. The ACCC, trying to catch Apple in the middle of this illegal action, sent out undercover employees to each of the 13 retailers in the country that sell Apple products. The error 53 message affected one in 1,000 iPhone units sold by Apple or its resellers between September 2014 and February 2016.

“However, having a component of the Apple device serviced, repaired, or replaced by someone other than Apple can not, by itself, extinguish the consumer’s right to a remedy for non-compliance with the consumer guarantees”.

Apple responded to the ACCC’s claims by saying that the undercover operation failed to expose any breaches by Apple because consumer law does not exist in “hypothetical circumstances”.

Apple has also rubbished the ACCC’s claims about its website, saying that this was only referring to the conditions of the company’s own limited warranty, and has pointed out that it has set up an error 53 outreach programme and offered replacements or repairs for numerous phones referred to in the ACCC’s case.

Apple denied the message on its United States website was an “express representation” that consumers were not entitled to a free replacement or fix.

It said that the genuine customers who had called the store would have received information from Apple about their rights under customer law. The company said the website was referring to the conditions of its own limited warranty.

Apple has previously faced court action in the United States relating to error 53, but the case was thrown out previous year.