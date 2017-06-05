Iran condemns terrorist attacks in London

The recent attack in London should serve as a “wake-up call” for the worldwide community to start taking an “honest and responsible” approach to terrorism and root out the “financial and ideological sources of violence”, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that what the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized on as regards roots of terrorism and extremism is not a mere recommendation or a political position but a vital and urgent “compulsion” and “necessity” for general security of world. “In order to uproot terrorism, financial and intellectual resources of violence and extremism need to be dealt with; sources and roots which are clear and known to all”.

Iran believes that the only way to rid the world of “this inauspicious anomaly (terrorism)” is for all countries to avoid double standards and honestly join an worldwide campaign against violence and extremism, Qassemi added.

The terrorist attack was carried out on Saturday night when a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge. Three men then left the vehicle and rushed into the Borough Market, armed with knives, and launched a stabbing attack on passersby before being shot dead by police.

The UK has seen a surge in terrorist activity over the past few months. Five people were killed and 49 were injured during that incident.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert in Manchester in northern England.