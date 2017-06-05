Iran urges ‘dialogue’ between Qatar and Gulf neighbours

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of destabilising the region. Libya made a similar decision.

The diplomatic broadside threatens the worldwide prestige of Qatar, which hosts a large USA military base and is set to host the 2022 World Cup.

Four U.S. Arab allies led by Saudi Arabia pushed ahead with plans to isolate Qatar in an unprecedented escalation created to punish one of the region’s financial superpowers for its support of Islamist groups and ties with Iran. It intensified during the Arab Spring, when Qatar supported anti-government movements, most notably the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Egypt has also closed its airspace and ports for all Qatari transportation, the foreign ministry said.

However, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Manama considered this refutation to be unconvincing and continued to insist that the words about the normalization of relations with Iran really belonged to the emir.

“There is not much geopolitical risk premium priced into oil right now, (but) if tensions do ratchet higher between the key OPEC producers, like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq, then the market will start paying attention to this”, said Virendra Chauhan, an oil analyst at consultants Energy Aspects.

The Saudis also accused Qatar of supporting “Iranian-backed terrorist groups” operating in the kingdom’s eastern province as well as Bahrain. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the move was rooted in longstanding differences and urged the parties to resolve them. Already, Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera reported trucks carrying food had begun to line up on the Saudi side of the border, apparently stranded.

Meanwhile Qatar has also been asked to leave a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement early today saying it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital of Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.