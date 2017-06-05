Iranian official: Severing ties with Qatar not a solution for regional crisis

It said the move was due to Doha’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilising the region” – naming the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic State and al Qaeda.

The two countries have joined Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in cutting ties to Qatar amid a growing Arab diplomatic dispute with the small, gas-rich nation. The union is viewed as one of the most influential in the Middle East. Kuwait and Oman are the only remaining GCC members to maintain ties with Qatar.

Bahrain said its decision was hinged on Qatar’s “media incitement, support for armed terrorist activities and funding linked to Iranian groups to carry out sabotage and spreading chaos in Bahrain”.

Qatar had, last month, alleged that hackers had taken over its state-run news agency and published fake comments from its ruling Emir regarding Iran and Israel. Qatar was also expelled from a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

There is also speculation that the Qatari royals were displeased by Saudi’s apparent de-facto coalition with the U.S. and regional enemy Israel, which was turbocharged by Trump’s visit last month.

“Another theory is that this is a product of month’s tension, all brought to a breaking point after the Qatar news agency hacking story”.

In the same context, the Qatari Foreign Affairs statement said that the Arab Gulf countries’ decision has been undertaken in full co-ordination with Egypt for the sake of imposing “guardianship” on Qatar. However, as in the case of Yemen, Libya, Lebanon and other countries, any tensions in the region have an immediate impact on thousands of Indian workers.

“All customers booked on Emirates’ flights to and from Doha will be provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Emirates destinations”, the airline said in an email. Emirates said it was instructed to do so by the UAE government.

UAE-based carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai said they would suspend flights to and from Qatar beginning Tuesday morning. This will not just strain ties within the Gulf, but will also impact other countries that have close ties in the region.

Egypt’s foreign ministry also accused Doha of supporting “terrorism” and announced the closure of its ports and airports to Qatari carriers.

The countries all ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation.

Bahrain was the first state to make an announcement about severing diplomatic ties with Qatar.

The primary concern for Riyadh will be Doha’s openness to a dialogue with Tehran, whereas Abu Dhabi is more concerned with accusations that Qatar continues to support several non-state actors in regional conflicts.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Gulf states to stay united and work out their differences.

USA secretary of state Rex Tillerson told reporters in Sydney on Monday that the spat would not effect the fight against Islamist militants and that Washington has encouraged its Gulf allies to resolve their differences.