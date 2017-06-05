Irish police say one London attacker had Irish ID

One of the London Bridge terror attackers was carrying an ID card issued in Ireland when he was shot dead, security sources in the Republic have confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said they are liaising with counterparts in the United Kingdom, as investigations into the deadly attack continue.

An Irish police spokesman said the force was providing assistance to colleagues in the British police and would answer any enquiries from them in relation to the identity of any individuals.

“We will process all requests from the United Kingdom authorities in relation to inquiries into individuals, identities or any other matter”.

The man is believed to have been of Moroccan origin and officers at the Garda National Immigration Bureau are checking records to ascertain more information but it’s understood he lived in Dublin.

The plastic credit card-sized documentation is given to people from outside the EU. It must be carried at all times.

A special meeting with security and intelligence officers is being held by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan at Garda Headquarters in Dublin on Monday to discuss the security issues arising from the attacks.

The news comes after armed Garda units were dispatched to cities around Ireland as part of beefed up security in the wake of Saturday night’s terror attack in London.