Is Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) a Sell? What does Credit Suisse Think?

Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Among 10 analysts covering IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. KLR Group upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 17 report. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.45. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $146.96.

In a research report shared with investors on Tuesday, 30 May, equity analysts at Goldman Sachs’s equity division decreased the rating for shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to a “Hold”.

02/03/2017 – Cimarex Energy Co had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 882 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. The company was initiated on Wednesday, November 18 by Citigroup. The stock has "Overweight" rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 24. On Friday, September 9 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with "Outperform". The firm has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, November 3 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, December 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with "Market Outperform" on Tuesday, August 11.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2016Q3. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the period. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 148 Increased: 152 New Position: 48. The investment professionals in our partner’s database now have: 85.93 million shares, up from 84.95 million shares in 2016Q3. Public Employees Retirement System of OH boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 0.05% stake. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 561,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,504,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 13,375 shares.

05/30/2017 – Cimarex Energy Co was downgraded to ” by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado acquired 35,915 shares as Cimarex Energy (XEC)’s stock declined 10.93%. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 594,977 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Torray Limited Com holds 0.06% or 60,119 shares. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Ascendis Pharma A/S stake by 277,745 shares to 1.02 million valued at $20.71 million in 2016Q4. Neuroderm Ltd. was raised too.

Since February 9, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.73 million activity. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 17 by Suntrust Robinson. Lambuth John sold 18,696 shares worth $2.58M. TEAGUE L PAUL had sold 1,038 shares worth $124,560. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.1% invested in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC). Public Employees Retirement System of OH now owns 51,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Gradient Invests Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC). The stock’s market cap is $9.98 billion. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.58. The Business’s operations are located mainly in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th.

About 206,265 shares traded.

According to the the latest analyst ratings which have been released, 8 brokers have issued a rating of “buy”, 14 brokers “outperform”, 11 brokers “hold”, 0 brokers “underperform” and 0 brokers “sell”.

