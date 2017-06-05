IS claims responsibility for London attack

On Saturday night, attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revelers in nearby bars.

No details have been released about the perpetrators, who were shot dead within minutes by police.

“There was a vehicle with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said.

Britain’s transport police chief praised the actions of one of his officers injured in the attack who took on the assailants armed only with a baton.

A supervisor at Feng Sushi restaurant inside Borough Market told the Financial Times how he had come face to face with one of the attackers.

London police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said.

Neighbors at the site of one raid in Barking said a man who lived there resembled one of the attackers shown in news photographs.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a stark assessment of the threat facing the United Kingdom, saying that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals across London.

His first Twitter response was to recycle a Drudge Report tweet reading: “Fears of new terror attack after van “mows down 20 people” on London Bridge”. The anti-European Union UK Independence Party said it would not suspend its campaign because disrupting democracy was what the extremists wanted.

She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home, adding that the internet and big internet companies provided the space for such extremism to breed. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. It had been raised to critical after the Manchester attack, then lowered again days later.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them. Vowles said. “I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them …”