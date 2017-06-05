IS claims responsibility for London terror attack

A person, centre, is led away at an address in Barking, east London, during a police operation Sunday June 4, 2017, following Saturday night’s terrorist incident at London Bridge.

The suspects in the attacks wore fake suicide belts, and mowed people down with a van on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing others.

Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a popular food market. Armed officers confronted the men, who were wearing what looked like explosive vests but were later established to be hoaxes.

Police shot and killed the three attackers minutes after receiving the first emergency call. One member of the public sustained a gun shot wound, the police said, but the injuries are not critical in nature.

Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a stark assessment of the threat facing the United Kingdom, saying that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

“The recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”, she said after chairing an emergency ministerial meeting.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

May said that Britain was facing a new threat from copycat attacks, and “it is time to say ‘enough is enough.'” She called for global agreements to curb online extremism, said longer jail sentences might be needed for terrorism offences and argued that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

Opinion polls have shown Mr Corbyn’s Labour catching up fast with Ms May’s Conservative Party, putting into doubt her gamble that a snap election would boost her majority. As well as a review of counter-terrorism policies, she said that combating indoctrination “will require some hard, and often embarrassing, conversations”. “Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper. “They used to come in and order lunch, always ordered wings and chips”.

“You can not protect the public on the cheap”.

Saturday night’s atrocity in the capital was the third terrorist outrage to hit the country this year.

The Metropolitan Police have “opened a casualty bureau for those concerned about family and friends who might have been caught up in the attacks”. Video footage also shows armed officers pointing their weapons towards the roof and shouting, “Stand up, show us your hands” at the suspect. Whilst this will be subject to an investigation by the IPCC, our initial assessment is in the region of 50 rounds – in the region of 50 bullets – were fired by those eight officers.

British police said 12 people have been arrested so far after the attack, which left seven people dead and 48 injured.

“He lived there with his wife and two children, he’d been there for about three years”.

The 12 arrests were made in the ethnically diverse east London suburb of Barking, with Sky News reporting that a property raided by police belonged to one of the killers.

“We spoke about a particular attack that happened and like most radicals he had a justification for anything – everything and anything”. May said the election would take place on Thursday as scheduled.

“I did my bit… but the authorities didn’t do their bit”, he said.

The same witness described seeing a woman fall to the ground after being stabbed by one of the attackers. The man had invited him to a BBQ at the flats last week. Chigbo said he had a lot of fun at it. He added that the man had been especially friendly when he saw him on Saturday.

“I’m moving house at the moment”. ‘Where did you get the van Ken? “It’s very odd to think about that conversation considering what happened just a few hours later”.

“There are two other Australians, so that brings it to a total of four, about whom we have very real concerns, but at this stage we’re not able to say anything more”, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said this morning.

Other neighbours said the man had been ejected from a local mosque after questioning an imam during a sermon about people “using their vote wisely” in the run-up to the 2015 general election.