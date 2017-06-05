Is Netflix in Financial Trouble?

In an interview with the news site, Hastings admitted they “have cancelled very few shows” after the streaming service were hit with backlash over cancelling The Get Down and Sense8.

“It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kickass and outright unforgettable”, Holland said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and worldwide cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world”.

While Netflix has renewed a vast majority of its original programs, the decision to axe these shows follows Hasting’s statement that their team aims to “take more risks” and “try more insane things”.

For those who might find that confusing, Hastings explained that “by taking big swings, you get some winners that are just unbelievable winners”.

After all, it’s those risks that result in unexpected runaway hits such as 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix canceled The Get Down and Sense8 last week, much to the horror of TV lovers and it looks like even more shows might be in limbo. Hastings said, “There are so many great shows we don’t have yet”.

Considering the streaming service’s radio silence over their viewers and ratings, it’s hard to know whether or not a show is doing well – something the world isn’t going to find out anytime soon. It was especially alarming because Netflix nearly never cancels their original series after just one season. Sense8, a science fiction drama helmed by the Wachowski duo of Matrix fame, fared a bit better with a two-season run. In 2015, the show had an estimated per-episode budget of $9 million.

One of the company’s major competitor, Amazon, has budgeted a little less than $4 billion for original shows. “It’s been great for talent and writers”, the Netflix executive said. All the new players and the existing players like HBO are beginning to grow. “It is this new age of television”.