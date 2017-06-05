Isis claim responsibility for London attack but ‘put the wrong date’

In Britain’s third Islamist attack in as many months, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night before running into the bustling Borough Market area, where they slit throats and stabbed people indiscriminately.

London police said officers killed the attackers within eight minutes of arriving at the scene. Islamic State’s statement Sunday from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The latest terrorist attack in London could be the final straw for hundreds of thousands of tourists.

Research firm Euromonitor estimates that 285,000 people could stay away this year because of the multiple attacks, and demand will only fully recover by 2020. One has since been released without being charged.

“This terror attack, so soon after Manchester and in conjunction with the others [in Europe] earlier this year, made for a particularly strong reaction”, she said.

The three assailants in the London attack on Saturday were all shot dead by police.

“We will change and adapt to what appears to be a new reality for us”, she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian was among the dead.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”. Among the injured being treated in hospital are those who confronted the attackers, including a British Transport Police officer who faced the men with only his baton.

All the major political parties apart from UKIP suspended national campaigning for Sunday but Mrs May insisted Thursday’s General Election will go ahead. Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

Most of the London Underground stations reopened Monday in the neighborhood where the attack took place, allowing life to resume after more than 24 hours of lockdown. Some residents cooped up inside all day Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks. “But we’ve got to move on”.

“It’s a tough one, and you know, being a social worker myself, I know what kind of trauma and what kind of life changing event this is because I’ve worked with people who’ve experienced this, and this changes the lives of those people – not just Christine’s family but all the families who’ve been affected by this”. Luckily she had a full fridge.

Dick said Monday the attack was “ghastly”, but that Londoners are pulling together and refusing to be cowed by extremists. Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said. Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.