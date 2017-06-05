ISIS Claims Its Fighters Carried Out The Deadly Attacks In London

After the van crashed right by Southwark Cathedral, the stabbing spree began, with the attackers descending into Borough Market, a popular area on the south side of the bridge.

Schumer said Trump should “immediately abandon these proposed cuts” in light of the recent attacks in Europe.

The trio were pictured wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with police later confirming they were fake.

President Donald Trump offered America’s “full support” in investigating the “brutal terror attacks” in London during a telephone call with Prime Minister May. One had canisters strapped to his body.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday that police need to establish whether others were involved in planning Saturday night’s vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

The Telegraph reported a witness describing police opening fire on one man attempting to escape. London Bridge and the adjacent train station, as well as nearby Borough subway station, were still closed.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, he said. “As they left I was going ‘Oi, oi, cowards!'” Vowles said. “I was just throwing it at them, trying to get them to chase me so I could get them out into the main road where the police could see them and obviously take them down”. Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would.

“There were five or six people that we tried to help, they were young people”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement earlier Sunday, in which he confirmed that a Canadian was killed in the attack.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another“.

“At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States”, DHS officials told Fox News. “We stand with you all”, he said.

The attack Saturday came on the eve of a benefit concert by Grande for victims of last month’s Manchester Arena bombing in aid of the victims and their families. They then ran toward Borough Market with a shout of “this is for Allah“.

Corbyn’s speech in Carlisle signaled the end of a temporary break in campaigning by the three major political parties – Labour, Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats – after the attack. Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

“Prime Minister Theresa May said the June 8 election wouldn’t be halted by the latest attack, because” violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

Police said the three attackers were shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services. The One Love Manchester event will take place as planned but with extra protection.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck SchumerCharles SchumerSchumer hits Trump over budget cuts following London attack Schumer: Trump tells Earth to “drop dead” How Trump can score a big league bipartisan win on infrastructure MORE (D-N.Y.) on Sunday slammed President Trump over his budget cuts to anti-terrorism programs in the wake of Saturday’s deadly attack in London. Among the injured being treated in hospital are those who confronted the attackers, including a British Transport Police officer who faced the men with only his baton. One suspect wore a close-cropped beard and wore an Arsenal football shirt.