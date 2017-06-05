ISIS claims London attack after 12 arrests made

A statement on Amaq’s media page said: “A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack“, Reuters reported.

Islamic State (IS) militants have claimed responsibility for the London Bridge terror attack that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others, news agencies are reporting, citing an IS-linked website.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick praised the “extraordinarily fearless actions by officers on and off-duty, first on the scene” who “ran towards the danger”.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer US assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.

After more than 20 people were killed in the suicide bombing last month at a concert in Manchester, England, Trump condemned the assault as the act of “evil losers” and called on nations to band together to fight terrorism.

Before he left for London, he called the trip a “dream come true”, because the program has been attended by members of the CIA and others in the intelligence community, and has been considered one of the best worldwide counter-terrorism programs for decades.

Giving an update on the investigation outside New Scotland Yard, the Met’s assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said “significant progress” had been made in identifying the attackers.

Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House in Calgary, said Archibald had worked at the non-profit until recently and that she will remain in the hearts of her friends and colleagues.

The Prime Minister paid a private visit to King’s College Hospital in south London to meet some of the victims.

They said in a statement: “We grieve the loss of our attractive, loving daughter and sister”.

One neighbour said one of the attackers had recently asked him how he could hire a van.

The prime minister was speaking shortly after all Britain’s main political parties agreed to suspend campaigning in the general election in response to Saturday’s attack.

Four French citizens were among the wounded.

Scotland Yard said “increased physical measures” will be be in place in order to keep the public safe on London’s bridges.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, he said. In addition, the three attackers were killed by police.

The US president’s outspoken comments stood in stark contrast to the messages of support and sympathy from leading figures from Britain and around the world – although he had earlier tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”.

He said that he helped a man and his partner, even taking the woman into his arms because she was too upset to walk properly.

Family members say Christine Archibald was killed in the attacks. He had appeared alongside two notorious preachers who were known to police and intelligence officials.