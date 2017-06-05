ISIS claims London attack, calls for four more revenge strikes

Christine Archibald has been named as the Canadian national who died during Saturday’s atrocity in London Bridge and Borough Market, one of seven killed and 21 critically injured.

Responses included “Going to IKEA for meatballs and maybe a rug”, “I’ve just had some cornflakes”.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Trump’s remarks come hours after he lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who urged the city’s residents to remain calm following the attack.

“We will work relentlessly to establish the facts”, he said.

Trump ended with: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

With her son being treated in King’s College Hospital, Mrs O’Neill condemned the terrorists as “callous and barbaric”, saying: “These people say they are doing it in the name of god which is an absolute joke”.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” the U.S. president said in one tweet. They also salted a fresh wound for the British people, who were still processing the bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert two weeks ago. “Someone said they had seen him on television a while back talking about religion”.

The major political parties suspended campaigning Sunday ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary elections. The BTP officer, who was on duty, was one of the first at the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public, the force said.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has issued a statement regarding the attacks, “Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people”.

Corbyn has also criticized Conservative cuts to police budgets that saw the number of officers nationwide fall by nearly 20,000 between 2010 and 2016 – years when May, as home secretary, was in charge of policing.

President Donald Trump is denouncing as “horrific” the attack on London and vowing that “this bloodshed must end”. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

A charity concert for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande and other stars, is due to be held in the northwest English city on Sunday. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

May said the attacks were not directly connected, “but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face” as “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another. She also said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

He said on Sunday that he had more important things to do in the wake of the terrorist attack than taking time out to engage in Twitter wars with POTUS.

“It was really scary”, he said. On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside Parliament.

“Later we were looking at the BBC maps charting where every incident took place and I can confirm that the assailants were shot a few metres from our bar’s front door”.