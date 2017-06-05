ISIS Claims London Stabbing Rampage

Islamic State’s statement on Monday from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The terrorists drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing Saturday night revelers on the street and in nearby bars, killing seven people and wounding almost 50.

Witnesses said three men burst out of the van and attacked people with knives; some victims appeared to have their throats slit.

May, in her televised address, said that in addition to the attacks carried out in Manchester and on and near London’s Westminster Bridge on March 22, five attacks had been disrupted in recent months.

ISIS has often made such claims not just when it has sent attackers, but when extremists carrying out deadly plots were inspired by the group’s ideology.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, adding that Britain was under attack from a new breed of crude copycat militants.

A total of 48 people – including foreign nationals from Spain, Germany, New Zealand and Australia – were hurt in the attack, and 36 of them are still being treated in hospital.

The men went into Borough Market, but then turned around and ran toward the Wheatsheaf Pub after being confronted by a police officer, he said, and suddenly a lot of police came from the other direction.

Facebook statements posted by her fiancé’s brother and sister suggested that Archibald had been struck and killed by the van while walking on London Bridge with her fiancé.

One witness at Borough Market, a nightlife destination near the bridge, told Britain’s Press Association she was in a restaurant when the attackers men entered, then “stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”.

British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack in the London Bridge area. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”.

“I think this will be played out in the general election and it could increase Theresa May’s chances in the election because she seemed to deliver a firm message to the people”.

Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists.

Britains official terrorism threat level was raised from severe to critical after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick praised the “extraordinarily courageous actions by officers on and off-duty, first on the scene” who “ran towards the danger”.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, Glees said: “She is advocating the right policies, but 10 years too late”.

“Yesterday, terrorists carried out several attacks in the heart of London“.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents“, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, he said.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday called the London attacks an “evil slaughter” and said the USA would do everything it could in its power to assist Britain to bring those responsible to justice.

There have been more than half a dozen terrorist incidents in Britain since 2005.