ISIS claims responsibility for London attacks, says its ‘soldiers’ carried them out

Police investigating Saturday night’s terror attack in London say they know the identity of the three attackers who killed seven people and injured 48. A van speeding across the London Bridge suddenly veered off the road and hit several pedestrians on the pavement.

“A security detachment from Islamic state carried out London attacks yesterday” the Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the terrorist organisation, said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed “evil” Islamist ideology and vowed to crackdown on extremist content online worldwide, as police detained 11 people following two raids in east London.

Another 36 men and women are now in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to emergency services.

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.

The Met Police said their names would be released “as soon as operationally possible” as officers work to establish if they were part of a wider network.

Scotland Yard said seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Barking on Sunday.

A 55-year-old man was later released.

It is the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.

Khan’s spokesman issued a pointed statement saying that the mayor had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks.”Trump initially said the attack showed it was time to “stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another”.

Barking resident Erica Gasperri said she went to the police after she saw a man, believed to be the attacker, teaching the local children about Islam.

“As they left I was going “Oi, oi, cowards!”

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives. It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”.

An eyewitness in the Mexican restaurant El Pastor told Sky News: “One man entered the restaurant armed with a knife about a foot long and stabbed a lady who was in the restaurant – maybe a waitress”. “In my wildest dreams, I didn’t think that my friends’ last night as tourists in London would conclude with us looking at London Bridge filled with police cars as a terror attack ensued”.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

“Two police officers remained in the back with him, and they had him lined across them and they placed pressure on the wounds and I’m trying to find those police officers now to say thank you”, she told CNN.

Prime Minister May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office after the Brexit vote last summer, said Britain’s response to the terror threat must change.

“He said to me, ‘Where can I get a van like that?’ Asking me all the details like how much was it, where he could get a van – basically because, he said to me, ‘I might be moving shortly with my family as well'”.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Scottish National Party all suspended campaigning Sunday for the second time this election.

“Mr. Trump either misunderstood what Mr. Khan had said or distorted it”, the newspaper said, arguing that the tweets had further widened the president’s rift with the US’s traditional European allies. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by US courts.