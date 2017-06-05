ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack

The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the London terror attacks, which rattled the city a day before killing seven and injuring 48.

As emergency services rushed to respond, reports came in of multiple stabbings at Borough Market, which was teeming with people on a Saturday night. Twelve people have been arrested in Barking in east London and raids are going on elsewhere.

Chicagoan Patrick DeHaan and his family were vacationing in London at the time, visiting traditional tourist spots.

In another statement on Sunday morning, Khan urged Londonders “to remain calm and vigilant in the days ahead”.

He said police were increasingly confident the attack had been carried out by three individuals, but needed to establish whether others were involved in the planning.

“I do not want to see my children grow up in a world where they are afraid to go to the mall, or a concert, or travel the world”, Scheer said.

Speaking outside Downing Street after chairing a committee of the emergency COBRA committee, Theresa May said Britain “cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are” following the third terror attack in the United Kingdom within four months.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said a passer-by was struck by a police bullet in the quest to stop the attackers at Borough Market.

Brett Freeman was one of dozens of people to be injured when terrorists mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and went on a knife rampage in Borough Market.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside.

She said she saw two men and a woman being taken away by ambulance after other neighbours reported hearing shots fired, while two men were later led away by police.

“It was really scary”, he said.

The witness said the person he knew had children.

Armed only with just a baton, the unnamed officer tackled the attackers and suffered injuries to his head, face and leg.

Family members say Christine Archibald was killed in the attacks.

Richard Angell, who was in a restaurant, said he looked out, “and opposite there’s a guy who is throwing a table at somebody and it’s very unclear about what is happening and it turns out to be a heroic guy who saw what was happening and just bombarded these bad cowardly people with stuff”. “So let me look into it”. “He started running towards me, and then he decided not to”, he said.

A minute’s silence will be held for the seven killed and those injured on Tuesday at 11am – and flags in Downing Street and elsewhere in central London have been flying at half-mast.