ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge terror attack

She said providing more firearms for London police wouldn’t be a sensible solution to the increased tempo of attacks, saying the strategy of having special mobile units of heavily armed officers is effective.

Seven people lost their lives in the attack and 48 were wounded or injured, of which 36 remain hospitalized, 21 of them in critical condition.

Speaking outside Downing Street after chairing a committee of the emergency COBRA committee, Theresa May said Britain “cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are” following the third terror attack in the United Kingdom within four months.

A Canadian woman killed in the terror attack that left seven people dead in London was remembered Sunday as someone who had a big heart and respected everyone. An eyewitness reported that the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as they launched their attack.

Condemning the brutal attacks at the London Bridge and nearby, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”. “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”. This could include longer jail sentences for some offences and agreements to regulate cyberspace. Mrs.

Her family said in a statement: “We grieve the loss of our lovely, loving daughter and sister”. The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers had shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes.

Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding.

The men went into Borough Market, but then turned around and ran toward the Wheatsheaf Pub after being confronted by a police officer, he said, and suddenly a lot of police came from the other direction.

Neighbors at the site of one raid in Barking said a man who lived there resembled one of the attackers shown in news photographs.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition party, has slammed May for the cut in police numbers, saying that “you can not protect the public on the cheap”, and promising to recruit another 10,000 police officers if he is elected into power.

One of attackers was captured on camera striding calmly through empty streets near London Bridge as he hunted for more victims during his and his accomplice’s terrifying rampage last night.

“We will work relentlessly to establish the facts”, he said.

A short distance from the London Bridge, where Archibald died, David and Jacky Dixon from Burlington, Ont. were finishing a late dinner in the Borough Market when the attack occurred. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

“This is what you do when you want to appear like you’re really taking care of the problem but you’re helpless”, said Kamran Bokhari, a fellow at George Washington University’s program on extremism, noting that May is not the first politician to view controlling content posted on the internet as a way to stop radicalization.