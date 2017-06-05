ISIS Claims Responsibility for London Bridge Terrorist Incident That Left Seven Dead

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was injured, hit accidentally by a stray bullet.

Islamic State’s statement today from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

Police said counter-terrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday morning in connection with the attack.

Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition. One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured.

The opposition leader, who will face Prime Minister Theresa May in a June 8 snap election, also censured Islamophobia in the wake of the attack.

The authorities said they will release the names of the three attackers “as soon as operationally possible”.

He said that as well as more armed police across the capital “the public will also see an increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges“.

Investigators were working to determine whether others assisted them, Rowley said.

Police said that one man had been released without charge, but four men and seven women were still being detained under terrorism legislation.

London police said officers killed the attackers within eight minutes of arriving at the scene.

“This attack is yet another cruel example of the new reality with which we live, the ever-present threat of murderous Islamist terrorists, intent to harm our communities, our way of life and the freedoms we hold dear”.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars. Three occupants left the van and attacked several people with knives in the nearby Borough Market nightlife neighborhood.

One neighbour said one of the attackers had recently asked him how he could hire a van.

“They were trying to force their way into a restaurant”, he told ITV. “Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump tweeted.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening.

It was the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night.

“A lot of people suffered and I had some second thoughts coming, especially with what happened last night in London“, ticket holder Abdullah Mala, 34, told AFP.

Nick Pickles, UK head of public policy at Twitter, said: “We continue to expand the use of technology as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content”. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said.

Earlier Prime Minister Theresa May warned that Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror plots and stated her determination to stamp out “safe spaces” that exist in the real world, saying: “There is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election.