ISIS Claims Responsibility For London Terror Attack

People hold up signs in solidarty with victims of the London terror attack outside the County Hotel in Carlisle, Cumbria, on June 4, 2017, where Britain’s main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivered a speech in response to the terror attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.

In a series of tweets on Sunday after the London Bridge atrocity, Mr Trump said it was time to “stop being politically correct”, adding: “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

At least seven people were killed in a short but violent assault that unfolded late Saturday night in the heart of the capital, the third such attack to hit Britain this year.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said.

The three men who ran into Borough Market were gunned down by police less than eight minutes after the attack began.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

Of the 48 being treated in central London hospitals, 21 are said to be critically injured.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “heartbroken” that a Canadian was among those killed.

Prof Glees said “Strong actions are called for, and we have to show that Britain is not a soft touch”, but adding that people in civil liberty groups as well as some members of the Conservative party will resist the tougher stand May is suggesting in the war on terrorism. “We will continue to work together with the United Kingdom and all our allies to fight terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice”.

In a statement, her family said they were grieving the loss of their “beautiful, loving daughter and sister”.

“We defy them and we reject the poisonous ideology that they peddle. There was sirens everywhere, people screaming, the glass was smashed in one shop”.

The terror attack was the third in Britain since late March following a similar incident on March 22 near Parliament on Westminster Bridge and a bombing at a concert by USA pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on May 22.

She also said internet companies must not allow extremism a place to exist, and also put forward longer prison terms for terrorism offences, even relatively minor ones.

When asked if the attacker was wearing a mask, Mr Morrison said he hated to say it but the man “looked like a f–ing Muslim terrorist”.

Witnesses to Saturday’s attack said the terrorists deliberately drove into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm – in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced to its second highest level last weekend.

A rest centre was also set up at London South Bank University where volunteers from the British Red Cross helped those affected, Southwark Council said.

“It was really scary”, he said.

“I went ‘Oi, terrorists, cowards, Oi!'” he told The Associated Press. Then he picked up a chair.

“I chucked it, but I think I missed one of them, and then I picked up a stool, and I threw it at him”.

“His face was just like something was so wrong, and I just started running as fast as I could”.