ISIS Claims Responsibility for London Terror Attacks That Killed 7

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attacks, the SITE intelligence group said Sunday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has already promised changes to United Kingdom domestic policy in response to the attacks.

Police were called at around 10.08pm on Saturday night to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge.

Cordons remain in place near London Bridge and Borough Market and additional armed and unarmed police officers will be posted on the streets.

Law enforcement officials in major US cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert. She said that they need to defeat “Islamist ideology” and to better regulate potential jihadists communications on the internet.

Islamic State on Sunday night claimed responsibility for the attack via the militant group’s agency Amaq.

For a nation that is still struggling to cope with the aftermath of the Manchester bombing attack at the Ariana Grande concert, it seems words of comfort and support from world leaders would be more appropriate.

Police said a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, then drove to the nearby Borough Market where the attackers went on a stabbing rampage.

The attack, which killed seven people, was the second time in three months that London has come under attack after a similar assault on the country’s Parliament in March.

Several people said they were ordered by police to stay inside pubs and restaurants as the terror raged outside.

Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colours of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the attack in London. One member of the public suffered a gunshot wound, but the injuries were not believed to be critical, he said.

But a spokesman for Mr Khan branded the comment “ill-informed” and said the president had deliberately taken out of context remarks made by the mayor to reassure people about the increased police presence in the wake of the attack.

Eight officers fired some 50 rounds, said Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the force’s head of counterterrorism.

Australia said one of its citizens was among the injured. It had been raised to critical after the Manchester attack, then lowered again days later.

The former Australian prime minster Tony Abbott said it was time for specialist military commandos to lead major counter-terrorism operations in Australia, and repeated his call for police to be given more shoot-to-kill powers.

But Erik Gordon, a professor of law and business at the University of MI, says society has sometimes determined that the government can intrude in ways it might not normally, as in times of war.

A French man also died in the attack, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed.

The homes raided included one belonging to one of the three terrorists who carried out the attacks, Sky News reported. Apple and WhatsApp refused, although the governments eventually managed to go around the companies and get the information they wanted. “There is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan – elected previous year and the first Muslim to head a major Western capital – had earlier said Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident. He said he threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them. And he looked at me. “She couldn’t speak, but I got to see her and she gave me the thumbs up, so I knew that she was OK”.