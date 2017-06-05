Islamic State claims responsibility for London attack

Special forces assemble near the scene of a suspected terrorist attack near London Bridge on June 4.

“The mass murderers who brought terror to our streets in London and Manchester want our election to be halted”. Gurdwaras are places of worship that traditionally serve simple meals to anyone, regardless of their religion.

Chef Florin Morariu said he first froze when he went outside the bakery and saw two people stabbing others. At least one minicab company tweeted an offer of free rides for people stranded in the area. They killed with knives.

He says that his thoughts are with everyone affected. According to neighbours, the dead attacker lived there for about three years and was married with two children.

The Foreign Ministry also released a statement on Sunday condemning the “inhuman terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms”. “There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts”.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for asking the British public to remain calm after the weekend terrorist attack.

Daniel Ansah, 50, a security guard at Tito’s restaurant near London Bridge, was present when the attack unfolded.

Heads of state from USA to Germany to Russian Federation to Iran condemned the “shocking” attack, and expressed the need to unite in the face of an alarming rise in Islamic extremism. One tweet read: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

“We need the courts to give us back our rights”, he wrote. “We shall defeat it by joint fight”, Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

Trump used his initial response late Saturday to promote his travel ban – which USA courts have blocked.

Trump also tweeted that the attacks emphasized the correctness of his strict policies on immigration. Witnesses described a white van careering into pedestrians on the bridge. The BBC is reporting that more than one person has died.

“There’s a lot of conversation about the security landscape and how to make even benches a protective feature so that it doesn’t make everyone feel like they are living in a fortress”, said Brooke Rogers, reader in risk and terror at King’s College London. The British Transport Police said one of their officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton and was seriously wounded. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, although local campaigning will continue. Grande and other stars performed Sunday night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester. “Thank you to the emergency services”.

The mayor’s spokesman says he’s too busy to respond to Trump.

The attack comes less than two weeks after the Manchester suicide bombing on May 22, in which 22 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

Immediately after the deadly attacks in London, Trump turned to Twitter to comment on the attacks. The paper also said that the man had been involved in an altercation with police over an ISIS flag that was unfurled in a park.

Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a popular food market. Police said both remain in hospital with serious injuries.

They killed seven people and wounded dozens more before being gunned down by police. “I could see it hitting people”, he said of the van.

A Reuters photographer saw four women being removed from an apartment block in Barking, shielding their faces as they stepped into police vans.

In the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, roughly 40 people hid in bathrooms – where they were trapped for hours as the gunman went through the club, then became cornered when he entered the bathroom and began shooting into stalls.

Witnesses have reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

Roads were closed off and stations evacuated as police shouted at people to flee the scene. “Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper.

Earlier, Trump criticized London’s mayor on Twitter after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets.

Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.