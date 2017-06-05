Islamic State claims responsibility for London terror attacks

A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at 21:58 BST on Saturday before the men stabbed a number of people in Borough Market.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State’s Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

The Islamic State said a “soldier” from the group carried out the attack.

The rampage was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months, including a similar vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March that left five people dead.

“The van mounted the pavement, and collided with pedestrians before being abandoned, where the attackers, armed with knives, continued into the Borough Market area, stabbing numerous people”.

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer are in hospital with serious injuries but neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition, Scotland Yard said.

The terror attack was the third in Britain since late March following a similar incident on March 22 near Parliament on Westminster Bridge and a bombing at a concert by US pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on May 22.

Crime scene investigators search for evidence on London Bridge the day after attacks on the bridge and surrounding areas, London, Britain, 04 June 2017.

Trump also tweeted that the attacks emphasized the correctness of his strict policies on immigration. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s party said there will be no national campaigning Sunday.

The acting U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom sent out a series of tweets on Sunday in response to Saturday’s terrorist attacks, one of which appeared to challenge President Donald Trump’s criticism of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The tweet was referencing something Khan said following the attack, when he stressed Londoners would see an increased police presence in an interview with BBC.

Hedge was stabbed in the neck and is unable to speak right now, her mother Kimberley Del Toro said.

In response, a spokesman for Sadiq Khan said the mayor had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks”.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

Trump was widely criticised for his first reaction to the news from London, in which he retweeted an unsubstantiated headline from the conservative Drudge Report website and then said: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

“At this time”, an official statement said, “we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States” as a result of the London attack. “Three armed men, wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, had already attacked and killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately“. It was completed without incident, organizers said. “I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”.

President Donald Trump offered America’s “full support” in investigating the “brutal terror attacks” in London during a telephone call with Prime Minister May.