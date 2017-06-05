Islamic State claims responsibility in London terrorist attacks, analyst group says

The militant group Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack on London on Saturday night (3 June) that killed seven people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May called Sunday for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain.

The assault unfolded in a few terrifying minutes when a rented van veered off the road and ploughed into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

They were heard shouting “This is for Allah” as they attacked people.

Trudeau said that such hateful acts would not deter them and would only strengthen their resolve against terrorism.

Nearby, a Romanian chef Florin Morariu was at the Bread Ahead bakery where he works when he glanced out the window and saw people running. Then two people approached another person and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”.

During the raid, one resident said police showed him a photo of one of the slain terror attackers. “I again appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact the police“, he said in a statement. The Metropolitan Police also urged people to avoid the London Bridge and Borough Market as the areas have been cordoned off to continue with the investigation.

In a speech in Carlisle the Labour leader said he would deliver 10,000 extra officers to give the security services “the resources they need”.

Islamic State’s statement on Monday from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

Saturday’s rampage is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent messages of support.

The London police is expected to release the details of the attackers in the coming days, and security measures have been increased in the United Kingdom, that is still reeling from Saturday night’s attack which came less than two weeks after a lethal suicide bombing at a Manchester Arena during a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande.

The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that a Canadian died in Saturday’s terrorist attack in London. Mrs May said they were “worn only to spread panic and fear”.

A bystander was also wounded by the gunfire, but the civilian’s injuries were not believed to be critical. Thirty-six victims were still being treated Sunday afternoon, 21 of who were critically injured, authorities said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement he had directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations, including airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems. He said he was “heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”.

One Frenchman is also reported to be among the dead.

Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others.

One colleague said: “The bravery he showed in the heinous terror attack was astounding – but honestly, not at all surprisingly”. “Voters will judge him on his views and actions in the last 30 years, not his desperate promises and evasive soundbites three days out from polling day”. “He’s one of our neighbors. I owe you my life”, she said. He has two young kids. “He was a very nice guy”.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.