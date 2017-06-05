Islamic State group claims responsibility for London attacks

London police also responded at Borough Market near London Bridge, and police asked pedestrians to avoid the area.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement: “Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning (Sunday, UK time) arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night’s incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area”.

“We ran for like 100 meters and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire”, he said.

Campaigning had been suspended for four days after the Manchester Arena bombing, however May said the newest attack will not hold up the election.

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke outside 10 and condemned what she said was a single evil ideology of Islamist extremism, saying “enough is enough”. “So, really, the real goal is to motivate as many people as possible in the hopes that somebody will carry out an attack just like this”.

She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots. and not even as lone attackers radicalised online but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

Amaq, the Egypt-based ISIS media agency, claimed that the terror group masterminded the combined attack in which three terrorists rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed passersby in an a nearby street and bar. “There was a vehicle with a loudspeaker saying ‘go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament. It remained closed off Sunday as police urged residents and tourists to stay away.

For a nation that is still struggling to cope with the aftermath of the Manchester bombing attack at the Ariana Grande concert, it seems words of comfort and support from world leaders would be more appropriate. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims Sunday night. After that attack, Britain’s official threat level from terrorism was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said. Vowls also saw people striking back at the attackers and said he joined in.

“We are monitoring the events in London and have been in touch with the British authorities”.

The NYPD said late Saturday that it was closely monitoring the situation in London, but added that “there are no specific, credible threats to NYC”. We will make adjustments to our deployments in New York City, as needed.