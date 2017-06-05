Islamic State group claims responsibility for the London attacks

The U.S. president also engaged in a Twitter battle with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, accusing him of downplaying the threat of terrorism.

Christine Archibald, from Castlegar in British Columbia, was among the seven people killed in the attack by three knife-wielding men who mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a stabbing spree at the nearby Borough Market.

“We grieve the loss of our attractive, loving daughter and sister”, her family said in a statement issued through the Canadian government on Sunday. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump offered America’s “full support” in investigating the “brutal terror attacks” in London during a telephone call with Prime Minister May.

“He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”.

Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert on Sunday honoring the 22 who died at her Manchester Arena gig proceeded despite the latest terror attack.

“This bloodshed must end”.

“One case has been confirmed and the Australian concerned is in hospital, in the other case we are continuing to making inquiries”, he said in a statement.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

“A security detachment from Islamic state carried out London attacks yesterday” the Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with the terrorist organisation, said.

Mrs May said the three attacks were “bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism” as she suggested the United Kingdom is “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, but May insisted the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

The Prime Minister, who will chair another meeting of the Government’s emergency committee Cobra this morning, said: “It is time to say enough is enough.

This time will be no different”, Mr. Trudeau said.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she was “in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge“.

Britain will keep its terror threat level at “severe” – the second highest on the five-tier scale – despite Saturday’s deadly rampage at London Bridge and Borough Market. The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers had shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes. Armed officers confronted three suspects, who police said were wearing “hoax” suicide vests, at the market. He started running towards me, and then he decided not to.

A member of the public received non-critical gunshot wounds during the incident, he said.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday that police need to establish whether others were involved in planning Saturday night’s vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

May said Saturday’s attacks were not connected to the Manchester and Westminster attacks in planning, but they were inspired by a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that perverted Islam as irreconcilable with Western values of tolerance and democracy.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”.