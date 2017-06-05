J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector, 1 civilian injured

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistani army, claimed two civilians died in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir from Indian shelling.

‘In such firing, a Pakistani SSG operative had been killed in the middle of May while they were having a look at Indian posts on the opposite side, ‘ sources said.

Pakistan maintains that India has been attempting to divert the world’s attention away from atrocities committed by government forces in India-held Kashmir.

Some officials on both sides suggested that five Pakistani soldiers were killed in the firing, but neither country confirmed the alleged deaths of soldiers.

Zakaria added that India’s latest violation of the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan occurred on Friday.

Thursday’s firing was followed by Pakistan summoning Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over the incident.

Mohammad Usman, a police officer in the southern Poonch district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said the shelling started on Thursday morning, killing two civilians and wounding another six.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry had also confirmed that casualties had happened in the attack, with Nafees Zakariya, a ministry spokesman, saying India was carrying out unprovoked violations of ceasefire.

There was no immediate comment from India.

The Indian army said two of its soldiers were killed in an ambush by suspected insurgents on Saturday even as troops traded gunfire with Pakistani forces across a cease-fire line dividing Kashmir between the two rivals. A labourer working with General Reserve Engineer Force was also killed in the exchange and two Border Security Force jawans were injured. Major General Asif Ghafoor of Pakistani Army on Twitter penned,”Indian unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LOC, violently responded”.

“The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and the firing is presently on”, he said.