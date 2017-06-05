Jake Guentzel’s two goals lead Penguins to Game 2 victory over Predators

Malkin leads the National Hockey League in postseason points with 26. After recording the game-winner in Monday’s series opener, Guentzel scored Pittsburgh’s first two goals on Wednesday night, giving him an NHL-leading five game-winning playoff goals and 19 points in the postseason, the most of any American-born rookie in National Hockey League history.

Heading into the Stanley Cup Final the Nashville Predators star netminder was 1-5-2 against the Penguins and his.880 save percentage and 3.57 goals-against when facing Pittsburgh shooters are far and away his worst numbers against any team in the league. In Game 2, Rinne also allowed four goals, getting pulled in the process.

The Nashville Predators carried the play in the second period, but could not beat Pens’ goalie Matthew Murray. Behind a third period outburst, the Penguins chased goaltender Pekka Rinne and won by a score of 4-1.

“For me, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity”, Rinne said “I’ve played a long time and this is my first time having a chance to play for the Cup”.

Rinne stopped 18 of the first 19 shots faced through the first two periods, but he allowed a shaky goal in the first period to Jake Guentzel, the Game 1 hero for Pittsburgh, who squeezed a rebound between Rinne’s arm and body while he hugged the post.

Guentzel broke the tie 10 seconds into the third period by converting the rebound of a shot by Bryan Rust.

His five game-winning goals are more than all of the Penguins’ rookies since the start of the 2000 playoffs have produced – combined. “You look back to good games and make yourself feel good”. It is to laugh that Penguins coach Mike Sullivan considered making him a healthy scratch for Game 1 of the final, then started him on the fourth line.

Then, just over three minutes later, the Predators had their second own-goal in as many games, when Vernon Fiddler’s skate knocked a bouncing puck through Rinne’s five-hole - the goal officially goes to Scott Wilson, but equal credit should go to Phil Kessel, who earned the assist for sneaking the puck into a unsafe position.

Continuing to apply pressure, the Penguins created a two-on-one break in which Malkin kept the puck and shot it from the left wing, beating Rinne high on the glove side.

“At the end of the day, every time he’s on the ice I’m going to be in his face and he’s not going to like it”, said Subban, who has helped limit Crosby to no points and just one shot in Game 2.

“We just shifted the focus a little bit, trying to cut his minutes”, said Sullivan. “We get to go out and play the game we love on the biggest stage”. They went 9 minutes and 50 seconds without a shot, reminiscent of the second period of Game 1when they had no shots at all.

Pekka Rinne closed his eyes and went back to a happy place.

“But we’ve got to continue to try and get better with what we do”. That gave Pittsburgh three goals in the first 3:28 of the third.

Rinne doesn’t want to have any carryover from the two losses. How do you think the rest of the series will unfold? “I believe all of them were odd, three-on-twos and two-on-ones makes it more hard”. “We’re going to stay consistent with that”. But they experienced again what the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals experienced against the Penguins in the first two rounds.

The Predators biggest advantage in the series was their vaunted defence and like in Game 1, it seemed to be paying dividends in Game 2.

“He’s the reason why we’re here”, Fisher said.

Nashville’s Matt Irwin drilled Pittsburgh’s Matt Cullen from behind into the boards in the first period, a hit that left the 40-year-old Cullen headed down the runway for a quick check but didn’t result in a penalty.