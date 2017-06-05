James future in Zidane’s hands, says Real Madrid chief Perez

The failed experiment with Jose Mourinho has been erased thanks to the three Champions League which came along once he left.

Although the first-half appeared the two teams were equally matched, the second half proved a different story as Juventus had no answer for a dominating Madrid squad.

Juventus’ supporters react after as they follow the UEFA Champions League Final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid on a giant screen, on June 3, 2017 in Piazza San Carlo in Turin. The second half is the best half that Real Madrid has played this season so I’m very happy.

While it will be no consolation for the Juventus captain when he looks back on his career, he can not afford to dwell too much on those finals. We’ll enjoy this moment now.

“I told the players to keep what they were doing but to play wider and put more pressure on them, and I said that when we got the ball play as you know how”, Zidane said.

Madrid became the first team to defend the European Cup successfully since Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan in 1990 and the first to achieve the feat since the competition relaunched as the Champions League in 1992.

“I am happy here at Madrid”. It is a long season but I am motivated.

The front cover of AS stated “The 12th for the Insatiables”, while also quoting Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as saying: “To win three Champions Leagues is just crazy”.

“I think we can get better”.

Leonardo Bonucci’s weighted pass from deep was perfectly volleyed into the penalty area by Alex Sandro.

Juve were deservedly level at half-time after Mario Mandzukic’s wondergoal cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener, but the Serie A champions produced a listless display after the break to allow Zinedine Zidane’s side to cruise to victory through further goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo and Marco Asensio. A 20-yard effort from Isco was comfortably saved by Gianluigi Buffon, while Ronaldo just could not reach Marcelo’s deliciously curling cross.

“It has been an incredible end to the season by us”.

They have advantages Juventus don’t possess, despite the Italian club’s fame and wealth, and they have Ronaldo who shows no interest in stopping.

“As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and today, but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”.