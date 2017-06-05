James Rodriguez Manchester United transfer: Real Madrid bigwig holds talks

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid crushed Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday to become the first team to retain the European Cup in the Champions League era. One player nearly certainly to leave is James Rodriguez, who arrived amid high expectations after the 2014 World Cup but didn’t get a lot of playing time under Zidane.

“I’ve signed a long-term contract at Madrid“, Bale said.

‘I am happy, these are good moments’.

Bale, however, insists he is fully committed to Madrid and is revelling in a third winners’ medal in Europe’s top competition since he joined from Tottenham in 2013. “I finished the season very well”. “I was happy I got on to play”.

He helped Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last summer, but missed three months of this season after undergoing ankle surgery in November.

But Zidane’s response when asked about Bale’s future was odd, given that the Welshman only signed a new deal in Spain last October and is contracted to Real until 2022.

Mandzukic masterpiece: “We thought we had enough to win the game”. It was very important for him to reach this final. I’d only been training for five days with the team – I was really lucky to be involved, to be honest.

“We knew this season was going to be different”. Zidane’s joy was his former club Juve’s despair, Massimiliano Allegri’s side crashing to a fifth successive defeat in Champions League finals and seventh in total, extending their own desperately unwanted record.

But Juventus’ dreams of a first Champions League title in 21 years ended in heartbreak as Madrid upped the ante, regaining their lead as Casemiro’s 30-yard drive flew home via a deflection.

Zinedine Zidane led his team to the club’s first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958 after they saw off the threat of Barcelona to earn the Spanish title too, but they will not rest on their laurels.

Bale said he wasn’t upset about not being in the starting lineup at kick off. ‘It was an incredible feeling to lift that trophy here.

“He is the only one to win two consecutive Champions Leagues”, added Perez.

“We have achieved a historic feat”, Madrid left back Marcelo said. It’s great to be a part of and we want to make more. “I’ll be cheering on the boys but I need to go on holiday and rest, and come back stronger next season”. It was Zidane’s stunning volley against Bayer Leverkusen that won Real the 2002 title in Glasgow, while past year, five months after replacing Rafael Benitez as coach, he breathed new life into a demotivated team and took them to the Champions League trophy.