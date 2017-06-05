James struggles to find any positives after another big defeat

Durant was able to get into the lane and throw down dunks easily, while Curry had plenty of wide open three point shots.

Draymond Green is back, after three first-quarter fouls.

“For me, I approach every game the same way, no matter if I’m at home or on the road”, James said.

Golden State won 11 consecutive games under Brown and their streak of 13 playoff wins overall matched an National Basketball Association record, keeping them in contention to become the first National Basketball Association champion to make an unbeaten playoff run.

Curry, too, posted a triple-double – his first in the post-season – recording 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Irving finished with 19 points, going 8-for-23 from the field.

8 – Triple doubles for LeBron James in the NBA Finals, tying the record set by Magic Johnson. “We were much more physical today than we were in Game 1, and we forced them to 20 turnovers”.

In his absence, acting coach Mike Brown guided the team to 11 consecutive wins against the Trail Blazers, Jazz, Spurs and – in Game 1 here on Thursday – the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State’s defense gave the Cavs trouble for the second straight game and Irving was asked about why the Warriors have been able to make it hard for him in the first two games of the series.

Despite rumours of his return swirling around Warriors practice on Saturday, Kerr’s status remained a mystery until just hours before Game Two. If only he could get a little help from his friends.

“Well, I’m pretty sure that won’t happen tomorrow”, Durant said with a grin Saturday.

Kerr also deadpanned about Brown: “I just think the numbers are totally deceiving”.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.

The Warriors won their first title in 40 years in 2015, downing an injury-hit Cleveland squad, and won a record 73 regular-season games the following campaign. “You never know who will come up and show up for us”. We saw what happened past year. He and Durant combined for 66 points and 18 assists in the opener, then dominated again while the supporting cast shined.

Game 2 provided the answer, and friends, that answer is a resounding no.

Kerr, of course was having some fun.

“It gives us a lot of confidence”, Kevin Love said. “We love his voice”, Curry said. And we’re a full group when he’s out here.

When he was suspended for Game Five of the 2016 Finals after he smacked LeBron James in the family jewels, the Cavaliers proceeed to romp their way to a 15-point win in Oakland.

The big takeaway from Game One was just how much the Cavs played into Golden State’s hands by pushing everything and keeping a frenetic pace throughout the game that gifted the Warriors 106 shots.

Stephen Curry has tied Paul Pierce’s NBA Finals record with 10 free throws made in a quarter. Thompson played in his 78th postseason, most in franchise history.

The Warriors followed with a 16-4 run that included 3-pointers from Curry and Thompson, a three-point play from Durant in transition and four points from Shaun Livingston. Totals 46-89 22-24 132.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit. Rebounds – C 41 (James 11), GS 53 (Durant 13).