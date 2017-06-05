Japan Protests North Korea’s Latest Scud-class Ballistic Missile Test

The US Pacific Command said it had detected and tracked the short-range missile for six minutes, determining that it did not pose a threat to the US.

“We have strongly protested to North Korea and condemn its actions in the strongest terms”, he added.

Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe “the issue of North Korea is a top priority for the global community”.

The missile was believed to be a Scud-class ballistic missile and flew about 450 km (280 miles), South Korean officials said. North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile that landed in Japan’s maritime economic zone Monday, officials said, the latest in a string of test launches as the North seeks to build nuclear-tipped ICBMs that can reach the USA mainland.

“The firing of the ballistic missile of this time is extremely problematic in terms of safety of aircraft and ships”, Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, told reporters in an emergency news conference. The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the latest missile launch, which coincided with the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the United States.

It has tested Scud-type, short-range missiles many times in the past, most recently in April, according to US officials. Japan said it was estimated to have fallen into its exclusive economic zone, extending 200 nautical miles from the coast.

Mr Abe continued that he would consider a specific response to North Korea with the USA, and he would stay in close contact with South Korea. He has signaled an interest in expanding civilian exchange with North Korea, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to push anytime soon for major rapprochement because Pyongyang continues to make serious advances in its nuclear and missile program.

President Trump early Monday said North Korea is showing “great disrespect” to China with another ballistic missile test.

“We hope that related parties can remain calm and restrained, ease the tension on the peninsula, and bring the peninsula issue into the right track of peaceful dialogue again”, the foreign ministry said.

Russia condemned the launch and also called for restraint, “including towards military activity”, from the partners it was working with, the deputy Russian foreign minister, told the RIA news agency.

“We can not tolerate such repeated actions from North Korea, and we have lodged a strong protest against North Korea, criticizing them in the strongest form”, Suga said in a statement after the test. However, experts say it may be trying to test new capabilities that may be fed into its efforts to build an ICBM.

Kim has been pushing ahead with his weapons program at a rate that has alarmed analysts and policymakers, ordering the launches of a variety of rockets that appear part of his ambition to obtain an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the mainland United States.