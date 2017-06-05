Jason Dufner bounces back from third round 77 to win the Memorial

A day after shooting a miserable 77 to fall from a five-shot lead to four strokes behind on Saturday, Dufner roared back in the final round for his fifth PGA Tour victory at the age of 40.

Sunday was stressful with multiple delays and plenty of star power atop the leaderboard, but Dufner kept hanging in even when he looked nice and buried.

After missing only five greens in his first 36 holes, Dufner missed his first four greens and finished the round having hit just 11 of 18. He could only advance the ball 75 yards on his second shot and did not get back to the fairway.

While there was no pressure on the long putt, Dufner sank it anyway.

Summerhays has held at least a share of the 54-hole lead three times on the PGA Tour, but has never gone on to win.

After opening in 65-65-77, the OH native began in a two-way T3 on 9-under, four back of 54-hole leader Daniel Summerhays. Matt Kuchar was in second at 10-under.

Justin Thomas, victor of the first two events of the year in Hawaii, joined Watson on nine under after carding a four-birdie 69, while Dufner also shares third place despite a day to forget for the former PGA champion. “Given the circumstances, the Memorial tournament, performing under the gun, it was really fun”. Rain has been an annual tradition at this event since 1976 when Nicklaus founded it.

So on a week when Dufner was really, really good and also quite bad, he learned both lessons and came away with a new swing routine and trophy.

Ronaldo is the first player in the 25 seasons of the Champions League era to score in three finals. He hit a brilliant approach on the par-4 17th to four feet, then made a nervy four-footer that slid in the side of the cup to build a two-shot advantage over Fowler with one to play.

The Memorial has been unkind to Fowler in recent years.

Muirfield Village felt more like an arcade than a lush, pristinely manicured golf course on Sunday as players pinballed all around the leader board. Summerhays is looking to extend that streak to four.

Lahiri, of India, made a Sunday charge, beginning the day 10 shots behind Summerhays.

Eighteen holes later, Lahiri was 10 under after a bogey-free 65.

Dufner interestingly talked for most of the week about a pre-shot breathing pattern he’s been testing out, and it served him well on the weekend.

Bubba Watson surged to the lead for a short while, but he followed up three birdies over his first six holes with two consecutive bogeys at seven and eight.

Dufner’s dismal round included a double-bogey seven at the par-five 11th and a bogey at the 18th, where the 2013 PGA Championship victor was in the water off the tee. Dufner made a fantastic par and Fowler bogeyed. Couldn’t get anything going early.

NOTES: Harold Varner III aced the par-3 8th hole.

Dufner clinched the win by saving par on No 18 with an incredible 30-foot putt from the middle of the green.

In Fowler’s first trip to Muirfield Village in 2010, he finished second behind Justin Rose. Phil Mickelson (73) tied for 22nd at 285.