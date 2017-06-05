Jason Dufner bounces back to win the Memorial

“That’s the goal. I think this is probably a good stepping stone for (another major)”, said Dufner, who became the first OH native to win the Memorial since tournament founder and 18-time major victor Nicklaus himself.

American Jason Dufner, who had led comfortably after setting a new 36-hole record, struggled as he slipped into a three-way share of third on -9 after carding a disappointing five-over-par 77. It paid off on Sunday when he made a 30-foot par putt on the final hole that wrapped up his victory in the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

The strong Sunday round provided a stark difference from Dufner’s 77 on Saturday that erased his five-shot lead and sent him into the fourth round trailing Daniel Summerhays by four strokes.

The 33-year-old former BYU golfer finished in a tie for 10th place after shooting a 6-over-par 78 and ending up overall with a 7-under par 281 total, six shots behind victor Jason Dufner.

The 20-year-old Italian outlasted Englishmen Chris Wood and last year’s titleholder, Matthew Fitzpatrick.

George Coetzee of South Africa and Tjorbjorn Olesen of Denmark finished two strokes behind.

After a self-described “disastrous” opening-round 76, the Australian world No.10 steadied the ship with a six-under-par 66 on Friday to bring his tournament total back to two-under at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event in Ohio.

“It definitely stings, the last hole I had a chance to make a birdie from the middle of the fairway but walk off with double”, he said.

But a horrendous four-hole bogey stretch beginning on No.2 was all it took to derail his third round. He played the front nine in even par, and then he came to life.

“I’ll bounce back really quick”, Summerhays said.

Fowler was in contention but, after four birdies, his challenge ended with bogeys on the 14th and 18th as he signed for a 70. Dufner gave himself a cushion on the 17th with his best drive of the day and a wedge to 3 feet. “I made some nice pars and rolled in some putts”. He has just one bogey through two rounds, it coming on the 18th hole on Thursday. It still finished with a champion everyone would have expected two days ago – just not the way Dufner got there.