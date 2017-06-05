Jason Dufner has last laugh at Memorial Tournament

And then he capped off his 68 with a 30-foot par putt for a three-shot victory.

A day after shooting a miserable 77 to fall from a five-shot lead to four strokes behind on Saturday, Dufner roared back in the final round.

It was the longest putt Dufner had holed all tournament and completed an epic comeback for the American, who earned a three-stroke victory over compatriot Rickie Fowler and India’s Anirban Lahiri at Muirfield Village in Dublin.

Fowler was in contention but, after four birdies, his challenge ended with bogeys on the 14th and 18th as he signed for a 70. Matt Kuchar fell back with three bogeys on the back nine.

Overnight leader Daniel Summerhays double-bogeyed the last to finish six shots behind after a 78. Thomas had multiple birdie opportunities on the back nine, but his putter just wouldn’t cooperate. They finished another shot behind.

Shortly after a delay that lasted more than an hour, however, it was almost anyone’s tournament to win with six players battling within one stroke of the lead on the back nine. Playing out of the third-to-last twosome, he was 2-under thru 12 holes, outpacing bogeys at 4, 6 and 8 with birdies at 2, 5, 7, 10 and 12, when play was suspended the first time, trailing playing competitor Fowler by one. He played the front nine in even par, and then he came to life.

He had to wait out a weather delay of more than an hour after his drive had settled into thick rough at the par-four 18th. Fowler, who pulled his wedge left of the green, had Dufner go first to make sure Fowler would have needed to hole the birdie chip to have a chance. With this runner-up finish, Fowler now has four top-5 finishes already this year. “I love (British Open host) Royal Birkdale and Quail Hollow I haven’t played in a while but the PGA Championships are usually a great fit for me”, said Dufner. Thomas saved par on the 12th to stay within one shot of the lead, but then he missed from 4 feet on the 13th and 8 feet on the 14th, two birdie chances that could have tied him with Dufner. He made par, then dropped a shot on the next hole and his chances were over. It still finished with a champion everyone would have expected two days ago – just not the way Dufner got there.