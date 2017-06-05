Jason Dufner keeps focus en route to big win at the Memorial

Coetzee, a man in desperate need of a big week, had started the day seven shots off the lead but set the course record with a 66 containing nine birdies, the last of which was a stunning chip-in on the 15th.

Fellow American Rickie Fowler (70) and Indian Anirban Lahiri (65) tied for second on 10-under.

The victory was the fifth of Dufner’s career and the first since the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge.

“Pretty good company there”, Dufner said in his usual phlegmatic way after winning on a layout he didn’t particularly care for until he played for the U.S. Team in the 2013 Presidents Cup.

“I made the swings and couldn’t convert and make the birdies”, Fowler said.

“I always take a lot of pride in kind of being a fighter, trying to come back”, said Dufner, 40, who looks back at his 10-year struggle just to make it to the PGA Tour as evidence of his determination.

Dufner didn’t make it easy on himself at the end Sunday.

You wouldn’t have been surprised if Dufner simply called his putter “The Enemy”.

Dufner became the first player to shoot a score of 77 or higher and win since Nick Faldo did it at the 1989 Masters, where he beat Scott Hoch in a sudden-death playoff.

“I hope it’s the start of some big things for this year and going forward”, Dufner said. “He’s one of the best guys I know out here. It was a matter of time at some point some things were going to happen for me to be able to win”. Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar finished four strokes back from Dufner at -9 to round out the Top 5.

Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, James Hahn and Kyle Stanley all tied for sixth at eight under.

Since the first tournament in 1976, rain, lightning, fog, wind, snow and even a horde of cicadas have played through, causing delays in 27 of the 42 tournaments.

Dufner also had to battle Mother Nature.

Play was suspended twice in the final round. Keeping it together through two rain delays he turned out to be the strongest player at Muirfield Village and he won by three in the event hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

“It’s paying a little bit better”, Dufner answered. “It’s hard to play (through) that”. “I needed to leave it at the golf course yesterday, I felt like, and to move on”.

He was thrilled. “I feel really great”.

But a horrendous four-hole bogey stretch beginning on No.2 was all it took to derail his third round.

After Lingmerth had set the pace in OH with eight birdies and an eagle in his 65, Dufner launched his bid for a fifth PGA Tour title by covering the front nine in 31. “But then I was putting and chipping well, so it was good”. “I honestly did”, Summerhays said. “I was pretty disappointed, especially with how well I played the first two days when I thought I was in good control”. “And I think just being part of history in golf is awesome to me”. 7, 8 and 12 put a dent in his chances.

A round of 69 was enough to see South Korea’s Kim finish on 11 under par and hold off Nordqvist, who matched the feat to finish on nine under.

Two weeks ago, Dufner finished T13 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

“I think he probably likes this one better than Augusta right now”, he said. “Nothing bad to say about my golf today”.

Varner aced the 185-yard eighth hole. Jason Day (70), a Muirfield Village member, finished tied for 15th at 283, his best showing in the Memorial.

