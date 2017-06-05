JEE Advanced 2017: Answer keys released at jeeadv

In two other questions (Chemistry and Physics), marks will be allotted for any of the two answers given by the Indian Institute of Technology. The step has been taken to compensate for the three “ambiguous” questions that were asked in the JEE (Advanced) exam that took place on May 21. The JEE Advanced Answer Key was released on Sunday. The Institute had already uploaded the ORS (Optical Response Sheet) and scanned responses of all the candidates on May 31 and the candidates were asked to review the scanned responses up to June 3.

JEE Advanced is the entrance test for admission to IITs spread across India and located in Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Mandi, Madras, Palakkad, Patna, Ropar, Roorkee, Tirupati, Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) Varanasi and Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad for the academic session 2017. Among the three questions, two were from the mathematics section and one question from physics. The test was conducted on 21st May between 9 am to 12 am and 2 pm to 5 pm for paper I and paper II respectively.

Moreover, a candidate is allowed to appear for JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in consecutive years. Also, almost 1.71 lakh registered for the exam as many students opted out of the exam in view of the less chances of their selection in any of the premier institutions of the Country. The stuents said Mathematics section was quite easy, while the questions in Physics and Chemistry sections were modereately hard. The exam was conducted in more than 500 centers across the country. The IITs have rightly given bonus marks for that question. “The gender ratio is 81% male to 19% female candidates”, said the organizing chairman of JEE (Advanced), Prem Bisht from IIT-Madras.

Online registration of JEE Advanced begins a day after JEE Main results are declared.