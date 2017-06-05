Jefferson on Game 2: “We have to answer”.

James said he would do his best to be ready for the series opener when his mind was elsewhere, concerned for his wife and children back in Ohio.

The drama began even before Sunday’s game, when Kerr – who had not coached the Warriors’ previous 11 games after the lingering symptoms from a botched back surgery nearly two years ago worsened two games into Golden State’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers – strode into the interview room and declared he was coming back to the sideline in Game 2.

Sitting at a similar makeshift podium on the other side of the gym from James Saturday morning, Thompson was asked to assess his own performance in Game 1.

If they insist on running with Golden State, well, this is no overreaction: we could be witnessing the first 16-0 run in NBA Playoffs history. “I know we will play better”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters. “Five blocks tonight and even more shots at the rim that he caused them to miss or alter”. “Going into Game 2 we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end”. They got back to their record-setting ways on Sunday, posting the new high mark for Finals threes with 18 and posting the championship round’s highest point total in 30 years with 132, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“No, I’m good. I just need some food and some wine, and I’ll be all right”, he said. When Brown talked about things that went well, he often referred to them as things Kerr had stressed. Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of his six career Finals games, losing in his only other appearance to LeBron and Miami in 2012. “With him being probably one of the best scorers in the National Basketball Association, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket”.

“You can not simulate what they bring to the table”, James, whose Cavaliers committed 20 turnovers in the loss, said after the game. Draymond Green found out when he got back to his locker by checking his phone.

Kerr said coaching would be a collaborative effort between he and the staff, as it’s always been since he became the Warriors’ coach in 2014.

Still, it took until well into the second half for the Warriors truly to establish their dominance, in large part because of the individual brilliance of James.

The Cavaliers, playing their first game in almost a week, denied rust was a factor in Thursday’s 113-91 loss and simply tipped their cap to a talent-rich Warriors team that have won all 13 of their playoff games this year.

Not that they’re discussing it. We have to be aggressive getting to the basket or making the right passes and right play. “And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are, that’s why we’re up 2-0”. The Warriors can secure their second title under Kerr and possibly finish with a ideal postseason record.

Cleveland’s head-scratching insistence on pushing the ball, coupled with its sloppiness, led to the Warriors attempting 106 shots. Kerr returned Green to the lineup by the midpoint of the second quarter, and with Cleveland steadily cutting into what was a double-digit Golden State lead.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State. “Now to say that you’re going to get that many open lanes, you can’t forecast that”.

“But when you have a culture of guys that work, guys that want to be great and want to put the time in and not cheat the game, it’s huge because you can feed off of that energy”.

Unfortunately, for King James and his fellow Cavaliers, all those big numbers didn’t add up to a winning combination.

“We were really, really good in that department at just being ourselves, playing Warriors basketball, knowing that there’s a lot of talent out on the floor”, said Curry, who had 28 points and 10 assists. “They capitalized”, James said.