Jehadis stab 7 to death in London

LONDON – The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State’s news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

The terrorists brought carnage to the streets of the capital on Saturday night, mowing down pedestrians with a van on London Bridge before stabbing a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

The main political parties suspended national campaigning after seven people were killed and nearly 50 hospitalized in a vehicle and knife attack Saturday night in the bustling London Bridge area.

“That is why it would be completely wrong to postpone next Thursday’s vote, or to suspend our campaigning any longer”.

The attackers were shot dead by police, and 12 people have been arrested in Barking in east London.

US President Donald Trump came under fire on Sunday for criticizing London’s mayor in the aftermath of attacks in the city that killed seven people and injured at least 48 others.

The British Transport Police said one of their officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton and was seriously wounded.

No group has taken credit for the attacks, but police say the attackers appeared to be wearing explosive devices, making it necessary to shoot to kill on sight. As we stepped out into the streets of Shoreditch, people were waking to the news but coming and going as they might on a quiet Sunday morning. The party suspended national campaigning Sunday because of the attack.

The London Ambulance service said it had received hundreds of messages of support since the attack. Khan specifically informed the public that the increased police presence would include armed anti-terrorism officers.

He added that “significant progress” had been made in identifying the attackers.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.

Four French citizens were among the wounded.

“He said “this is for Allah” and he ran up and stabbed this girl, I don’t know how many times”.

The British PM said that the “evil ideology of Islamist extremism”, which she said is “an ideology that is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth”, has to be denied the “safe space it needs to breed”.

Witnesses to Saturday’s attack said the terrorists deliberately drove into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm – in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

Britain’s interior minister said the country’s threat level won’t be raised because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, accusing him of downplaying the threat of terrorism a day after knife-wielding men mowed down and stabbed revelers in the British capital.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush toward a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

Some polls indicate the election could be close, possibly throwing Britain into political deadlock just days before formal Brexit talks with the European Union are due to begin on June 19.

London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter.

“It is time to say, enough is enough”, she said.