Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ live, musical special postponed until 2018

NBC confirms that it remains committed to producing BYE BYE BIRDIE, yet didn’t want to be rushed through rehearsals and production due to Lopez’s schedule.

The delay is due to Lopez’s busy schedule as she stars in NBC’s recently renewed drama Shades Of Blue and will be judging the dance competition World Of Dance this summer.

NBC is saying bye-bye this year to its tradition of an annual live holiday musical. The network has, however, planned a live telecast of Jesus Christ Superstar to air on April 1, 2018, Easter Sunday.

Insiders report that it would be too costly to produce a one night live musical event within months of each other. In addition, Lopez also has a popular Las Vegas residency where she performs her biggest hits. Furthermore, Lopez is juggling several movie projects in various stages of development. The adaptation will be written by Harvey Fierstein, who also wrote the teleplay for and will be starring in the upcoming Hairspray Live.

The Hollywood Reporter said 2017 will be the first year since 2012 that NBC has been without a live musical production.

NBC kicked off the mania for live TV adaptations of stage shows in December 2013 with its “Sound of Music Live” production that shocked the biz by becoming an event that grabbed almost 20 million viewers. NBC previously aired the critically panned “Peter Pan Live!” in 2014, “The Sound of Music Live!” in 2013 and “The Wiz Live!” in 2015.