Jeremy Corbyn goes nuclear in Question Time clash with Theresa May

However, if the latest polls are wrong – and they have previously underestimated Conservative support – and May wins a sizeable victory, she will ax current finance minister Philip Hammond and replace him with interior minister Amber Rudd, the Daily Telegraph reported. “They did kill a lot of people, didn’t they?” he was asked. “I would decide on the circumstances at the time”, he said.

On the format: “This is not a debate, it’s a series of questions”.

“If we did use it, millions are going to die. Do you sleep happy at that?”

He said that he would work to prevent a nuclear confrontation by working… “I had the balls to call an election”, she retorted at one point, using distinctly unparliamentary language.

Corbyn’s answer was to go around the question.

It might not have been the head-to-head many people wanted – which Mr Corbyn said was a “shame” – but the audience didn’t hold back when it came to asking hard questions.

“We’ve been open about that, and I’ve also been open that there will be some hard choices to be made in addressing those various challenges”.

May defended herself, saying: “I could have stayed on doing that job for another couple of years and not called an election”, May told the BBC audience in York, northern England.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called Labour’s national election co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne a “big girl’s blouse” on Sky News shortly before the BBC debate began, apparently because Mr Gwynne wanted them to make a joint appearance.

Mr Corbyn came under tough interrogation over his attitude towards nuclear weapons, as audience members insisted on knowing whether he would be ready to use Britain’s Trident deterrent. Dimbleby asked the Labour leader.

After saying he thinks the “idea of anyone ever using a nuclear weapon anywhere in the world is utterly appalling and terrible”, he ruled out authorising its “first use”. “It’s not going to happen quickly, it’s not going to happen easily, but we have to have that wish”. “I don’t approve of any terrorism of any sort, any terrorist act of any sort”, he said.

It took an impromptu intervention by another audience member to bring some rationality back to the debate.

The Labour leader said: “I was talking to representatives of the republican movement, yes”. “I would sign a letter with any other leader that would deplore that, straight away”.

Faced with narrowing polls that put at risk her goal of securing a bigger majority to ensure a smooth Brexit process, Mrs May said she didn’t regret her decision to go to the polls.

Mrs May refused to give a figure for how much she would be willing to pay the European Union in Brexit “divorce” settlement, and she was also challenged over a U-turn on controversial social care plans for England, which saw an as-yet unknown cap added to elderly care costs.

The PM said taxpayers should not have to subsidise the social care of elderly people who have a “very significant value” property. And: “do you really think you actually have any real leverage with Brussels?” We’ve got to get it right.

“You’d have Diane Abbott who can’t add up sitting around the cabinet table, John McDonnell who’s a Marxist, Nicola Sturgeon who wants to break our country up, and Tim Farron who wants to take us back into the European Union, the direct opposite of what the people want”. “But we’ve got to get it right”.

“The danger is [Labour] would be accepting the worst possible deal at the highest possible price”.

Both leaders took a pummelling from voters over a swathe of controversial policies, but neither seemed to lose their calm.