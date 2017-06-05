Jeremy Corbyn On BBC Question Time Pressed On The Nuclear Issue

Jeremy Corbyn has emphasised this – recognising the protest element in the 2016 Brexit vote – and has consequently generally chosen to campaign on domestic issues.

The Conservative leader was accused of “broken promises” for calling an early election for June 8 after she had repeatedly said she would not, and for a U-turn on a key manifesto pledge on elderly social care.

Mrs May told the audience her presence at the BBC Question Time Special, broadcast from York University, showed she was not avoiding debates.

“It’s not that there isn’t the money, it’s that there isn’t the priority from this Government to fully fund our public services and more importantly to give a pay rise to our public servants in the NHS and elsewhere in the public sector”.

“Let’s hope that no prime minister of any political persuasion in the future is ever put in the situation that they will effectively be wiping out humanity, because that is a failure of diplomacy, it’s a failure of foreign policy and it’s a failure of defence policy”.

Fast forward a year, and Theresa May’s government has given precious little detail on what, exactly, Brexit will mean, but the opposition has been somewhat successful in exposing what her “strong and stable” austerity focused government will mean for these public services: even tougher times.

She added she would continue to work for a Labour party that “once again can deserve your confidence”.

“It is our firm intention to reduce taxes for ordinary working families”.

Video: How well are May and Corbyn doing?

Corbyn said Britain’s democratic values must be maintained. And then she made matters worse by refusing to take part in the live TV debate.

She said social care would be capped over a person’s lifetime, but would not reveal the level.

May’s campaign has stumbled as the date of the election approaches, with Corbyn’s Labour Party closing in on her in the polls.

Mr Corbyn also repeated his vow to pursue a foreign policy aimed at addressing the issue of “ungoverned spaces” in war-torn countries like Libya where extremism can flourish.

That was well behind the ruling Conservative Party on 42 per cent and the main opposition Labour Party on 39 per cent.

“Even if you don’t have groups infiltrating, nearly by definition if you have half Labour supporters they are likely to be younger and have more energy, they’re likely to make more noise”.

Mr Corbyn – who claims he was trying to make peace in Northern Ireland – replied that killings on all sides were indefensible.

The Labour leader was challenged over his party’s track record on anti-semitism under his leadership.

Asked about environmental standards post-Brexit, Corbyn said he wanted to ensure that European environmental laws were written into British law.

In a hectic campaign which was suspended after the Manchester bombing last week, pollsters, who universally got it wrong before the last vote in 2015, have offered a vast range for the result of the election: From May losing her majority to a landslide victory for her Conservatives of more than 100 seats.